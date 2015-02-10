‘Funny Money’ at Waukesha Civic Theater

× Expand Photo Credit: Carroll Studios

Ray Cooney’s farce Funny Money , now playing at Waukesha Civic Theatre, takes us back to 1970s London. ABBA’s hit “Money, Money, Money x93 sets the tone as lights reveal AJ Simon’s great scenic design complete with the infamous orange of the era. Like we’re watching a TV detective show, the audience is introduced to the characters as they enter by a groovy voiceover, each striking a pose as they’re announced before continuing on.

Director Graham Killeen has brought together a wonderful cast with impressive chemistry on stage and is spot-on in keeping with the fast-paced dialogue. Funny Money begins with Henry Perkins (Noah Silverstein) explaining to his wife, Jean (Deanna Strasse), that he accidentally switched suitcases and the one he has is filled with a huge sum of money—large enough to buy two one-way tickets to Barcelona. Silverstein’s characterization of a man who’s tired of working an office job and the excitement he feels after convincing himself it’s OK to keep the “ill-gotten money that doesn’t exist x93 is enthralling. Strasse also gives a fabulous performance as Jean, who believably begins as a peppy wife throwing her husband a birthday party but devolves into an aspirin-popping, booze-drinking woman unwilling to run away with him.

Inevitably, Henry’s plan to escape before the “bad guy x93 he presumes is looking for the money is interrupted by a number of characters. Shotgun-wielding Sergeant Davenport is humorously played by the petite Marilou Davido, who is quite fun to watch as a bully police officer. Brittany Ardnt and Bill Morris play the Perkins’ longtime friends, Betty and Vic Johnson, with accurate London accents and excellent character development. Ardnt is a feisty go-getter who impressively treks around the set in roller-skates the entire show, and Morris is Betty’s confused husband who is constantly trying to figure out who has what alias, which in turn makes him a sort of guide to the audience as his character stealthily tries to get everything straight. The rest of the cast adds a great dose of lively energy.

Performances run through Feb. 22 at 264 N. Main St., Waukesha For tickets, call 262-547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org.