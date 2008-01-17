Generations of Women

Renaissance Theaterworks continues its season with a third production of Red Pepper Jelly, a celebration of women from the unique perspectives of three different generations in music and monologue. This year’s Jelly features some original work along with material from previous productions.

Ericka Kreutz (a pleasant woman in her 30s from New York,) Jennifer Rupp (an affable woman not in her 30s who lives in Wisconsin) and Raeleen McMillion (a charming woman not in her 30s who co-founded Renaissance), are joined by John and Susan Nicholson of the folk fusion band Frogwater for a casually enjoyable evening that errs on the side of cuteness in some places. While occasionally poignant, the monologues aren’t terribly profound, so the cuteness helps to keep everything fun. This year’s Red Pepper Jelly runs through Feb. 3 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre.