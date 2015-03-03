Giant Spider Productions Gets Nautical

× Expand Giant Spider Productions, LLC / Via Facebook

UPDATE: Giant Spider Productions has announced that the Bloomin' Talent Event at ComedySportz has been canceled. Here's the announcement:

Due to unforeseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts, we unfortunately must announce that The Bloomin’ Talent Event (Variety Show 2.0) for March 20-21 at ComedySportz has been canceled. Another fundraising event will occur in place of this event, so please watch our websites for details! Variety Shows have proved very successful and we hope to continue them in the future. Thank you all for your time and support and we hope to work with you again in the future! For further information or to get in contact with us, please visit the following websites: www.giantspiderproductions.com andwww.lindsey-erin.com

Giant Spider Productions has had a couple of interesting musical shows. Recently it announced a big variety show that it will be hosting at ComedySportz Milwaukee. The Bloomin' Talent Event at ComedySportz MKE!! might just be big enough to warrant the two exclamation points they’ve given it.

Last December, the Giant Spider hosted a variety show. Later on this month, they will be hosting another. Host Lindsey Erin will host the “Variety Show 2.0, x93 which will take the stage of ComedSportz Milwaukee on Mar. 20 and 21. Each night will have a different line-up. Doors open at 7:40 p.m. on both evenings. Each show starts at 8:00 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit brownpapertickets.com.

The company that brought Milwaukee Evil Dead: The Musical and brought the world Spread the Nudes brings two evenings of Music, dancing, poetry, scene performances and so on. Should be fun. All proceeds go to Giant Spider’s production of the screwball comedy Death Ship 666, which will be staged at the Alchemist Theatre this coming November. Billed as a “parody of Titanic proportions, x93 it tells the tale of a huge, not entirely complete luxury cruise liner. Promo videos of earlier productions look fun and sparse. With a decent turn-out at the fundraisers, Giant Spider has an opportunity to give the show a bit more...production than previous productions.

A table reading of Death Ship 666 is scheduled for May 28 at the Alchemist Theatre. The Brown Paper Tickets page for The Bloomin’ Talent Event has a poster graphic for the show with specific dates mentioned, so it’s all but guaranteed that they’re doing the show. Precisely what they might be able to do with this show will depend in part on how much they’re able to raise. Auditions for Death Ship 666 take place on Jul. 12 and 13. For more information, visit the auditions’ Facebook page.