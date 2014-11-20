Giants Have Us In Their Books at UWM

It’s kind of strange to think that fairy tales have become kid’s stuff. Older fairy tales were intended for adults as well as children. Over the years, the ancient stories have evolved into something that had become very sanitized and very juvenile.

The UWM Peck School of the Arts returns to the spirit of an earlier era at the beginning of next month with Giants Have Us in Their Books. The program features six fairy tales for adults. Even the most seemingly insignificant choices we make can have very significant consequences. These six fairy tales for adults evidently explore that.

Lest there be any question about who this show is aimed at, there is some, “sexual content x93 in the program.

Giants Have Us in Their Books runs Dec. 3 - Dec. 7 at Kenilworth Square East on 1925 E. Kenilworth Pl. For more information, visit the PSOA online.