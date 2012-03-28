Gobel and Hanreddy in OLEANNA

×

Why? Why can't this be a fully staged show? I would absolutely LOVE to see former Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy and Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel in a fully-staged production of David Mamet’s Oleanna. I’ve read the play a few times. Never saw it staged, though. And while the script, (a remarkably nuanced piece which relates drama between student and teacher,) could be just as powerful as a staged reading, it’s only going to be onstage for one evening. (A Monday.)

In any case, the show is directed by Laura Gordon (another major selling pointshe’s good...) It is set to make the stage of the intimate Tenth Street Theatre Monday April 16th. Tickets are only $10. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com