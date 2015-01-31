The Goddess Revue at the Times Cinema

×

Skully Sati’s Midnight Bazaar takes a dip into divinity this month as it celebrates various goddesses from various cultures. It’s an interesting approach to burlesque that could be uniquely artistic. From the promo copy:

Be awe-stricken and seduced by this all-female cast of beauties as we offer our personal renditions of various Goddesses ranging from Greek, Roman, Hindu, and yes, even Sci-Fi roots.

Hosted by Jason Hillman and Skully Sati, the show also features the talents of Nina Nazir, Clumbzie the Clown, Theda de Sade, Avona Hoop, Molly Roberts, Pippy Pickfair, Gracie Oh.

Doors to The Goddess Revue open at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Times Cinema on 5906 W. Vliet. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook event page.