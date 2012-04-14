You've Got Hate Mail Over Our Heads in Racine

×

Over Our Head Players refers to it as an "on-line bedroom farce." Actually, the Off-Broadway production has the entire cast sitting at laptops. The action of the play depends on laptops, Blackberries and iPhones. An extra-marital affair gets a bit mixed up in a modern show that is now in its second year off-broadway.

The script is written by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore . . . they also wrote Love, Sex and the IRS and High School Reunion: The Musical among other light comedies. This is a little bit more high concept, but only because of the technology. At its heart its a farce that just happens to take place largely in the virtual . . . kind of a fun gimmick anyway.

Racine's Over Our Head Players bring the show to the stage of the theatre on 318 Sixth Street next month. The show runs May 4th -20th. For ticket reservations, call 262-632-6802 or visit Over Our Head online.