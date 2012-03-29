Gurwitch, Kahn, Tomato, Shut-Up, Whatever

×

Comedy about love, marriage and all those things that go along with it has been around for a long time. Good comedy about love, marriage and all those things that go along with it has also been around for a long time. Good comedy written by married couples about love, marriage and all those things that go along with it has also been around for a long time. Enter: You Say Tomato, I Say Shut-Up!. . . yet another entry into the genre.

This particular 75-minute stage comedy is written by a married couple of comedy writers. Primarily an actress, Anabelle Gurwitch may be bet known either as a hostess of TBS’s Dinner And A Movie or the author of Fired!: Tales of the Canned, Canceled, Downsized, and Dismissed. (She was evidently once fired by Woody Allen.)

Jeff Kahn has been a writer/producer for some time now. Years ago he wrote for the Ben Stiller Show. Since then, he had written and produced a few things for TV and had the occasional small role in movies like Tropic Thunder and The 40 Year-Old Virgin.

The two performers are pretty good together, judging from video of the show available online. They’re not performing the show here, though. The touring show is being performed by a couple of other people: Mary Jayne Raleigh and Scott Richard Fostera couple of actors from New York who have done some work on and off Broadway.

You Say Tomato, I Say Shut-Up! Runs April 26th – 29th at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.