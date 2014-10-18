Guys and Dolls Come to Sunset

Guys and Dolls was based on fiction written by the father of modern roller derby. Okay, so that’s a bit of a stretch, but it is exceedingly difficult to say anything new about a beloved musical that has been produced countless times since it debuted on Broadway over 60 years ago.

Actually it’s just one of those strange, little factoids: Damon Runyon was a journalist and author of stories about gamblers, hustlers actors and gangsters back in the early 20th century. His characters had names like Nicely-Nicely and Sky Masterson and Harry the Horse and Benny Southstreet. In addition to everything else he was writing about, Runyon had written about sports. The story goes that in the 1930s, Runyon had talked with roller derby mogul Leo Seltzer and convinced him to add more contact between the players. (It had previously been more of a race than a direct confrontation.) So that’s where the story comes from. But it doesn’t really have anything to do with Guys and Dolls .

What does have a lot to do with Guys & Dolls right now is the Sunset Playhosue in Elm Grove, which opens a production of the classic musical this weekend. Diana Alioto directs the production with choreography by Stephanie Staszak. It’s a suburban community theatre production of the classic musical. Community theatre doesn’t necessarily get the kind of reputation it deserves for being as good as it is. With a substantial budget for set, costuming and a big, comfy auditorium feel to it, the Sunset Playhouse typically stages some really classy productions with a few sparkling performances shining through a substantial ensemble.

Sunset Playhouse’s production of Guys and Dolls runs Oct. 23 - Nov. 16 at the Sunset Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Rd. in Elm Grove. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse online.