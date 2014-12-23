Hairspray Auditions With Falls Patio Players

At the far end of the current theatre season, Menomonee Falls’ Falls Patio Players will be staging a production of the popular musical Hairspray. The musical details the journey of a 1960s plus-size teen who dreams of dancing on the Corny Collins Show. The Falls Patio Players’ production of the musical will run Apr. 24 - May 3. All roles are open for audition. Directing the show will be seasoned stage talent Bill Jackson.

Auditions for the production will be held on Feb. 9 and 10. More information will become available in the days to come at the auditions’ Facebook event page.