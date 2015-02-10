Handmaid's Tale with The World's Stage

× Expand The World's Stage Theatre Company / via Facebook

An entire novel condensed into two hours by a single actor? Okay. That’s a busy week. I’ll see if I’m available. It’s set in a dystopian future where Christians have taken over the US and renamed it the Republic of Gilead? Okay, so it’s based on Margaret Atwood’s A Handmaid’s Tale. I’ll try to make it. The actress in question is Kelly Doherty? Okay, so now I know I want to go.

Two hours of Doherty should be fascinating. Granted, Joe Stollenwerk’s two-hour stage adaptation of the acclaimed novel has been characterized as “choppy x93 and a little difficult to follow. I trust Doherty to compensate for that in addition to completely rendering the rest of the story entirely on her own without making the whole package seem at all forced. (She’s that good.) Gretchen Mahkorn is directing. Liz Shipe is doing the costuming. The show opens at winter’s end.

World’s Stage’s production of A Handmaid’s Tale runs Mar 20 - 29 at The Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.