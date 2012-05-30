What Happens in Late Night catechism Stays in Late Night Catechism

×

The King James Bible doesn't really have a whole lot to say on the subject of gambling… (at least . . . not that I'd been able to find online anyway . . . personally I've only read the bible for the funny parts: Leviticus, Genesis and Revelations)…but it makes sense that the ever-popular Late Nite Catechism series would have had a show on the topic of Las Vegas . . . the ever-popular series of Catholic-based comedies by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan also includes Late Nite Catehcism Las Vegas: Sister Rolls the Dice!. The shows are a series of monologues delivered by a comic nun. The premise for this one is pretty simple: the church needs a new roof so Sister has to organize "Vegas Night," at the church. Cute.

The Vegas incarnation of Late Nite Catechism makes its way to the Schauer Arts Center at the end of next month thanks to a production starring Diana Carl Alioto. Alioto has played the role in other incarnations of the franchise before in various places. Considering her history with the character, there's little doubt that she enjoys a return to Catechism. As dodgy as the humor can be in a long-running humorous monologue franchise, it's always nice to see someone playing a role that they genuinely enjoy connecting up with onstage.

Late Nite Catechism Las Vegas: Sister Rolls The Dice! runs June 23rd and 24th at the Schauer Center in Hartford. For ticket reservations, call 262-670-0560. Or visit the Schauer Center online.