To Hear The Invisible Man

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre has a long and established history of doing live shows on Mother's Day. This year is no exception as Radio WHT present its spoof on the HG Wells classic The Invisible Man. Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre returns to the Alchemist Theatre fro the production, which opens tonight and runs through next weekend.

Playwright/sound effects guy Charles Sommers, who has tackled classic sci-fi classic in previous WHT shows, should have a really fun time with this one. For the uninitiated, WHT is actors playing old-timey radio actors live onstage as they perform comic versions of classic stories in the format of live radio from the golden age. It's fun . . . and seeing actors onstage pretending to be actors in a recording studio who are trying to bring to life a concept that is inherently visual . . . that sounds like a lot of fun.

The cast looks like a great deal of fun as well. Randall T. Anderson returns as Jack Farwell. No WHT show would be complete without Jim Owczarski as Ira Hampton. Comic talent Beth Lewinski returns as Deb Burnham and Sammi Dittloff joins the cast as Joan Van Buren.

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's The Invisible Man runs May 11th -19th at the Alchemist Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Alchemist Online.