Heresy Date Night with Next Act

Next Act Theatre starts a Saturday night date night package this month with Saturday evening performances of Heresy. A.R. Gurney’s contemporary satirical re-telling of a 2,000 year-old story serves as the centerpiece for the evening. Next Act teams-up with Wine Maniacs on the River. There’s a three-course dinner specially prepared for the evening. According to the promotional copy, “Each course will be paired with a wine personally selected by Head Wine Guy, Jeff Cox. x93

After dinner, patrons are guided to the nearby Next Act Theatre where they get to watch a comedy by the exceedingly clever A.R. Gurney. The package is $120 for a full evening with Next Act. For more information, visit Next Act online.