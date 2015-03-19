High School Drama About the Warsaw Ghetto

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

With Korczak’s Children, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher explores the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak. He had worked to try to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive and hopeful in the face of some of the most overwhelmingly awful conditions imaginable during WWII.

Hatcher’s tribute to the man’s life and work is presented through the lens of a local high school production this month as Divine Savior Holy Angels presents a staging of the drama. Powerful Equity actor Mark Corkins plays Dr. Korczak in the story of a man who is given the choice between his own freedom and his love for the children at his orphanage.

The DSHA production of Korczak’s Children runs March 19-22 at The Robert and Marie Hansen Family Fine Arts Theatre at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School on 4257 N. 100th St. For more information, visit dsha.info.