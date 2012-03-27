Hope House Benefit Next Weekend

×

Normally, I wouldn’t be all that enthusiastice about a program of monologues. There have been a few monologues too many on local stages this past season. Pink Banana Theatre and V’Day have announced a program for next week that I’m really, really excited about. And I hope it sells every seat available.

A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant, and a Prayer is a series of short pieces written by some really accomplished contemporary authors. The work presented includes pieces by Edward Albee, Periel Aschenbrand, Mollie Doyle, Carol Michèle Kaplan, Nicholas D. Kristof, James Lecense, Winter Miller, Kathy Najimy, Lynn Nottage, Alice Walker, and Howard Zinn.

Performers on the program include Alethea Biles, Kelly Coffey, Samantha Dittloff, Gemma Fitzimmons, Katie Gustin, Rob Maass, Paul Matthew Madden, Louisa Ochieng, Becca Segal, Ashlea Wleklinski, and Kevin Wleklinski.

Proceeds from the program will benefit Hope House of Milwaukee and the international V-Day campaign to stop violence against women,

The program is being performed three times: April 5th, 6th and 7th. All shows are at 7:30 pm and all shows take place at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 North Tenth Street. For advance ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.