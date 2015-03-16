Humanizing the Oval Office

× Expand Photo Credit: Tim Fuller

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of acclaimed television writer Rick Cleveland’s Five Presidents is a deeply human exploration of the trials and tribulations faced only by America's “most exclusive club—the ex-presidents. x93 Set on the day of Richard Nixon’s funeral in 1994, the story is inspired by an iconic photograph taken of the five then-living presidents, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. As they wait for the ceremony to begin, the five men—all thick-skinned, all uniquely arrogant, all exhausted to the core—trade stories of the deceased, engage in backbiting over their policy discords, and share anecdotes and personal wisdom.

Under Mark Clements’ direction five seasoned actors (along with Reese Madigan doing a humorous turn as a Secret Serviceman) create a whirlwind of diplomatically regulated ambition and intellect. Jeff Steitzer’s Ford drives both the plot’s conflict and its humor. The elder statesman has decided at the last minute to back out of giving a eulogy for Nixon, on the grounds that it’s “someone else’s turn to let him off the hook. x93 He poignantly closes the show with an explanation of the true meaning of “pardon x93 as not only forgiveness but admission of guilt. Martin L’Herault succeeds in creating the most likeable of the five—genuine and socially conscious, his Carter is graceful even in bitter conflict. Steve Sheridan’s Reagan is a masterful portrait of one of the country’s most charismatic leaders battling Alzheimer’s; as soon as he enters the room, the tone changes to one of congeniality and the profound realization that all presidents must be actors. Mark Jacoby’s Bush is aptly stony but also heartfelt in his speech about the haunting reality of the loss of American lives on his watch. Finally, Brit Whittle’s Clinton is a kinetic portrayal of 1994’s president, already beset by one case of intrigue but before the Monica Lewinski maelstrom.

The genius of Cleveland’s writing is in its brilliant balance of astute historicism with accessibility. One need not catch every reference in order to enjoy the human drama on view. The towering personalities of these five U.S. presidents, rather than their policies, are the real subject here and Cleveland thoroughly convinces us that each man is worth knowing better.

Through April 5 at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.