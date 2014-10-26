Husband and Wife Star in Soulstice’s MOON OVER BUFFALO

Earlier this season, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre staged a production of The Good Father, which starred wife and husband Laura Gray and Jonathan Wainwright. Early next month, Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo starring real-life husband and wife Michael and Maureen Murphy Chobanoff. the comedy has a pair of aging stage actors on the brink of splitting-up as both are currently touring with two shows: Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac. Things get complicated when the husband has an opportunity to star in a Frank Capra picture.

I’ve seen both of the Chobanoffs in different shows over the years. They’re a really charismatic couple of people. I’ve never seen them onstage together before, however. I’m looking forward to having a chance to see them both in the same show playing parallel people. The fact that it’s a Ken Ludwig comedy is also quite cool.

Soulstice Theatre’s production of Moon Over Buffalo runs November 7 - 22 on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit Soulstice.