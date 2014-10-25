The Iceman Cometh to West Allis with Cream City Theater

Cream City Theater opens its premiere season next month with a staged reading of Eugene O’Neill’s classic early 20th century drama The Iceman Cometh. The story of a low-class saloon and rooming house in 1912 comes to West Allis’ Imagination Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. Readings take place November 7 - 15.

The Iceman Cometh is one of those plays everyone seems to have read or heard about but no one can ever actually remember seeing. This is in keeping with the big goal of Cream City Theater which is, x93to bring to the stage the shows people ‘always meant to see.’ x93 Next up for CCT is a staging of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which comes to Theatre Unchained this March. For more information, visit the Cream City Theater.