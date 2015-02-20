Igniting Milwaukee Once More

× Expand Courtesy of The Alchemist Theater Matt Andrews

“This is your life and it’s ending one minute at a time. x93 -Tyler Durden.

We’ve gone from horse power to steam power to internal combustion to the speed of information. The contemporary world doesn’t allow for much time between breaths. That’s why the idea behind Ignite is so appealing. It’s a self-described “geek event x93 that is taking place in over 100 cities worldwide.

The local end of it hits Milwaukee The Alchemist Theater on Sunday, Feb. 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. There are snacks.

It’s a deliciously simple format that allows individuals to pour their passions in around a very, very tight format: individuals speak on their passions using 20 slides that auto-advance every 15 seconds. This means that each person presenting gets exactly five minutes. Ideally, this is a brilliantly insightful/inciting and inspiring evening of little live information packets brought by a parade of people with interesting things to talk about. No telling what’s going to be happening on the evening. Ideally this is one of those events where anything could happen. It’s potentially a lot of fun. The only way to find out for certain is to attend.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit thealchemisttheatre.com.