Improv Comedy Workshop in Mid-March

A group of people onstage trying to be funny without any material could be a disaster. It’s kind of symbolic of life, though. So many different types of human interaction can be symbolized by a group of people trying to pretend something on an empty stage...and trying to be funny doing it.

Of course, it’s a daunting concept for anybody to have to deal with whether they’re seasoned performers or just a group of people trying to understand their group dynamic a little bit better for a team-building exercise or whatever.

Long-form improv can be kind of a tricky proposition. Things can go wrong. Individuals can lose sight of the important stuff. Ideally, everything is awesome. Ideally everything is cool when you’re part of a team. Every now and then people forget they’re putting together a series of interlocking blocks. Things get confusing. Milwaukee Comedy is here to help. It’s going to be running a three-part workshop that will run on three consecutive Monday nights.

From the official promo text:

“The Building Blocks of Long Form Improv:



A step by step process to performing long form improv. Improvisers can get caught up in form but our instructors want you to get a better grasp on scene work which is the true building block of improv. This three part workshop takes focus on creating unique and interesting characters, finding truthful and grounded relationships, and constructing a satisfying show by finding the game, making timely callbacks, and using every part of the buffalo.