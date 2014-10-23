The Improvised Musical Returns

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical recently took a trip to New York to perform. Fresh from that road trip, the group returns this month for their Halloween show. The performance group features an assembly of talented improv comics who also happen to be really, really into musical theatre. With the aid of a talented four-piece band, they improvise an entire musical theatre piece from a single audience suggestion. It’s one of the most elaborate long-form improv formats imaginable and T.I.M. does it quite well.

T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical Halloween Show takes place on Thursday, Oct. 23 at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. For more information, visit T.I.M. online.