Indie Jim Morrison Play Looking For Funding

Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is looking to stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King. The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year of his life. The local production currently looking for funding on Kickstarter is scheduled to be directed by Brian Rott of the Quasimondo. With longtime Quasimondo collaborator Andrew Parchman providing scenic design. KACM is hoping to stage the show next spring.

For more information on the project, visit Kickstarter.

Without further ado, here’s the pitch:

×

Video by Allfriends Photography www.allfriendsphotography.com