An Intimate RENT

Kalliope Vocal Arts will be staging a production of RENT that will be staged at the end of next month. I’ve seen a number of productions of the show over the years. (Something like three or four different productions over the past fifteen years or so.) I can honestly say that this one looks to be unique and distinctive. It has an opportunity to do what none of the other productions had been able to do. This is because Kalliope will be staging the show at In Tandem’s theatre on 626 N. 10th St.

The Tenth Street Theatre is a studio theatre. The immensity of the touring production and the Greendale Community Theatre productions were a little oppressive. Big production clashes kind of uncomfortably with the milieu of the musical. An intimate, little studio theatre production should lock-in the feel of bohemian artistic life in a much more authentically emotional way than any huge-stage production. Granted, you’re not going to get the immensity of the loneliness of some of those scenes to come across quite as intensely, but the interpersonal emotion in the show can really be amplified in a studio theatre.

Kalliope Vocal Arts’ production of RENT runs Mar. 27 - Apr. 4. For more information and ticket reservations, visit kallioperent.brownpapertickets.com.