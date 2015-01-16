An Invitation for Love Stories With Door Shakespeare

×

Next month Door Shakespeare and Write On, Door County present an evening of love stories told by the people who experienced them. It takes place at Door County Brewing Company. The line-up hasn’t been announced yet as they are still open to submissions.

This then is my real reason for bringing up Door Shakes and Write On’s Slings and Arrows. Right now they’re looking for real-life stories of romantic love in 1,500 words or less.

From the official announcement:

Perfect partners or evil exes. Fantastic first dates or dates from hell. Love fulfilled or love unrequited. Whatever your love story, we'd love to hear it!



Stories should be no longer than 1400 words, written in the first person, true, and able to be read out loud by the writer in front of an audience of all ages.



There is one mandatory rehearsal/workshop, and all storytellers will receive writing and performance support from Write On and Door Shakespeare.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit via e-mail by Jan. 26. Stories should be sent to: storytelling@doorshakespeare.com. For more information, visit Write On.