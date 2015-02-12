Ives’ All In the Timing Again

David Ives’ All In the Timing is a remarkably vivid show for me. The program of comic shorts is fresh, fun, irreverent and highly memorable. It seems like the show is produced a couple of times per year. It seems like it’s done a couple of times per year, but it actually isn’t. Granted, I have seen a couple of different productions of it over the years, but there are probably quite a few other shows that I’ve seen a LOT more often that I’ve simply forgotten about. That’s what’s so clever about All In the Timing ...it feels so singularly fresh and fun that it feels like it’s being produced all the time even though it’s not.

All In the Timing IS, however, being staged again soon. The Village Playhouse will be staging a production of the comedy program Feb. 13. David Wynn directs the show, which features Trotsky with an axe in his head, a strange condition characterized by the state of Philadelphia, Philip Glass buying a loaf of bread and a number of monkeys working on a script for Hamlet ...among other things.

The Village Playhouse’s production of All In the Timing runs Feb. 13 - Mar. 1 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. For ticket reservations, call (414) 207-4VPW (4879).