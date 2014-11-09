Jeremy C. Welter is Frankenstein’s Monster at Off the Wall

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstien to life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have been countless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinema over the years. The Off the Wall staging in one of the most intimate theaters in town features Off the Wall regular Jeremy Welter playing the role in an adaptation which evidently tells the tale largely from the perspective of Frankenstein’s creature itself, so this should be another great opportunity for Welter to do something with an iconic role.

Written by Nick Dear, this particular adaptation is relatively recent having seen its first staging in London in May of 2011. That production had Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternate in the roles of the doctor and his creation. Advanced press for the Off the Wall staging of the drama has mentioned no such casting. Welter is quite firmly planted in the role of the creature (who, in honor of the original text, may become quite elegantly articulate by the end of the story.) Nathan Danzer, who has worked with Off the Wall in the past in various roles, plays the good doctor.

Off the Wall’s production of Frankenstein runs Nov. 13 - 23 at Off the Wall’s space on 127 E. Wells St. For more information, visit Off the Wall online.