John McGivern's Summer Stories

×

My daughter is familiar with John McGivern. She's only one year old. She was sitting around waiting to come out of the womb when my wife and I saw him perform for Next Act a little over a year ago. Our little daughter was VERY excited throughout the performance--kicking and moving around with a lot of energy. And now she has to wait a few more years before she can see him perform live outside the womb.

The Emmy-Award winning local stage talent brings his stories of growing up in Milwaukee to the stage of Next Act's new space this month in an engagement that runs through the end of the month. Summer Stories With John McGivern is a lot of fun. McGivern's biographical monologues are sharp and witty and . . . it's just too bad that there is so much else going on in May. I'd love to see this one again. The stories of a mid-twentieth century childhood in Milwaukee are an interesting trip even for those of us who weren't there. And as my wife and I discovered a little over a year ago, McGivern's monologues can be entertaining even for people who aren't quite here yet.

Summer Stories With John McGivern runs through May 27th at Next Act's space on 255 South Water Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765 or visit Next Act Online.