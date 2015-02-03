Kamikaze Cutesauce Approaches

×

No cast list. No further promotional images. Scarcely a mention on Facebook. The Quasimondo Physical Theatre’s latest show is sneaking-up on downtown Milwaukee like a stealthy, little ninja ready to attack. Had there been more of an advance presence on Kamikaze Cutesaucse: Cosplay Club I might be looking forward to it more than Alchemist Theatre’s New York Stories trilogy. I love the milieu. It’s got real potential.

In the months leading-in to next week’s debut of the show, there has been very little mentioned of the brand-new Quasimondo show. Here’s the copy from the press release:

The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre invites you to Tama, Tokyo Prefecture, Kamata Junior High. Life is tough for class rep, Suki Morihoto. Tests, Phys. Ed., clubs, peer pressure, bullies, creeper teachers, and that strange transfer student from Kyoto who dresses funny, and won’t stop staring at me in study hall, what’s his problem? Oh, there’s also saving the world.

So it’s an anime/manga-inspired physical theatre show with a plot that seems to be very much inspired by the kind of storytelling that has come to define the genres. This could be a lot of fun. Quasimondo did interesting things with a Cthulhu mood around this time last year. That show was directed by Brian Rott, who co-directs this February’s show with Andrew Parchman. That distinctive sense of movement and emotion that animates anime would be a lot of fun to see brought through the live stage. Quasimondo works with very intimate, studio theatre productions.

This show should be every bit as cozy (and doubtlessly quite a bit warmer) than previous winter productions with Quasimondo as it takes the stage of Studio G in the Grand Avenue Mall on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations and further information, visit thequasimondo.com.