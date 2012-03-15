KCLS Presents THE KING AND I

×

The 35 year-old Kenosha Christian Life School recently announced that it will be staging a production of The King and I. The press release starts like this:

“Culture conflicts, women’s rights and slavery aren’t topics for history courses alone this year at Kenosha Christian Life School.” Okay, so at least their aiming for a thoughtful production of a classic musical. The school itself is K-12, so this could end up being an interesting mix of different students at different skill levels. Seniors Chris Hill and Kassandra Martinez play male and female leads respectively. It looks like major supporting roles are being taken by sophomores who have appeared in shows with CLS before.

The show is being directed by CLS drama teacher Sally Niemzyk. And while I don’t personally recognize the name, she goes WAY back in Milwaukee theatre. She performed at Melody Top as a comic actress…and with the Rep before doing various things regionally. She came to CLS 11 years ago. Evidently they’ve been staging musicals pretty regularly over the years. Recent productions have included Beauty and the Beast and West Side Story.

CLS’s production of The King and I runs April 19th – 27th at at the KFA Auditorium on 10700 75th Street in Kenosha. Performances are, of course, open to the general public. Admission is $8 at the door or $6 in advance. For more info, call 262-694-3900, extension 282.