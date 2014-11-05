Keep the Home Fires Burning at Next Act

× Expand IN GOOD COMPANY - An MMV Group

War is messy, complicated stuff. It’s brutal and it’s ugly but there’s something good that can spring out of anything. There are creative, little endeavors that spring up in the absence of loved ones overseas. This coming weekend the Singers of In Good Company present a tribute to songs and stories of those left behind waiting for their loved ones to return with Keep the Home Fires Burning.

It’s a two-performance-only production being staged at the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S. Water St. For ticket reservations and more information, visit Next Act online. The show is being directed by Mallory Metoxen, who also directed Splinter Group’s production of The Effect of Gamma Rays On Man-In-The-Moon Marigolds for Splinter Group (which also closes this weekend.) The script is being written by singer/songwriter talent Joanna Kerner. The show stars Brittany Curran and Joe Piccheti.