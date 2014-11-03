Who Killed Santa with Neil Haven’s Dirty Shorts at Soulstice

× Expand Who Killed Santa?

Neil Haven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has been featured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The show features puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholic Rudolph, a tragically youthful Tiny Time, a metalhead Little Drummer Boy all grown-up and a newly-introduced Little Drummer Girl. It’s a post- Christmas holiday party. Santa gets killed. Everyone tries to figure out who did it. The one responsible for the homicide is chosen by the audience.

Over the years, Santa has been killed in this manner at places like the space now known as Theatre Unchained and a performance space above a bar on South K.K. This year audiences have the opportunity to see Santa get killed in St. Francis as the show is staged at Soulstice Theatre’s space on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The show trades-off with something new by playwright Neil Haven—a program of his shorts. Included on the program is Haven’s short comedy about a group of ducks in the fountain of the Belaggio in LasVegas. I’d seen that one with Pink Banana Theatre some time ago. It could be a lot of fun if it’s staged right. Topics of the other shorts include “Four people starving in a life raft. A woman tries to break up with her cable company. Time travel and a urinary tract infection. x93 If this program is identical to a reading staged in October, there will be seven total on the program.

Who Killed Santa? and Neil’s Dirty Shorts run alternating nights Dec. 11 - 31. For the complete schedule and links to where you can get tickets, visit Who Killed Santa online.