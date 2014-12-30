She Kills Monsters In February

× Expand She Kills Monsters - UWM New Directions Series / via Facebook

At year’s end, I’m looking forward to the next couple of months. There are few shows I’m looking forward to more than the UWM Theatre production of She Kills Monsters. Written by Gen X playwright Qui Nguyen, the story’s premise seems to be kind of a fascinating look at fantasy, reality and the emotions that tie them together. It centers around Agnes. She has left her midwestern childhood home after the death of her teenage sister Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds the action and adventure that were very much a part of her late sister’s fantasy life. The promo text refers to it as a, “dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture. x93 Sounds like a lot of fun. It’s being directed by Levi Miles with Rebecca Holderness, Alvaro Rios and Steve White acting as advisors.

UWM’s production of She Kills Monsters runs Feb. 12 - 15 at Kenilworth Studio 508. For more information, click here.