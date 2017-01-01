The Laramie Project and more

×





The House of Representative voted on Thursday to make it a federal crime to assault someone because of their sexual orientation. The new hate crime law marks a milestone for one of the single most brutal crimes to enter popular consciousness in over a decade. The questions raised by a pair of men brutally killing a homosexual man in Wyoming over a decade ago continue. Tonight only, The Young Blood Theatre Company, in conjunction with over 100 other theatre companies presents The Laramie Project Ten Years Later: An Epilogue. The psychological landscape of the small town where the murder took place is explored again in a new script by the people who wrote the original. It makes its debut simultaneously in cities all over the country tonight.



The local production takes place tonight at 7:00pm at the Helen Bader Concert Hall at the Zelazo Center on 2419 East Kenwood. The local production is presented by Youngblood Theatre Company in conjunction with UWM and is directed by Jonathan West



The Laramie Project kicks off a very busy week in theatre. Here’s a look at some of the other shows opening this week:



Wednesday the 14th







The Milwaukee Rep begins previews for the Year of Magical Thinkinga drama based on the Joan Didion novel starring Elizabeth Norment. The show runs through November 8th.



Thursday the 15th







DRACULA: THE UNDEAD



The Alchemist Theatre presents its intimate staging of an enduring horror story in a production that has been designed to make full use of the Alchemist’s very cozy little space. The show runs through November 7th







PICNIC



The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its production of the William Inge play set in a small town in 1953. The show is the product of a collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and the UWM Theatre Department. Seventeen people from UWM are involved in the production. The show runs through November 1st.



Friday the 16th







TRUE WEST



Pink Banana Theatre presents the classic Sam Shepard drama True West environmentally in an actual apartment on 2375 South Howell Avenue. Tickets are by reservation only. Call Saul Kimner for tickets at: 414-698-8991. The show runs through October 29th







JUNIE B. JONES AND A LITTLE MONKEY BUSINESS



First Stage Children’s Theatre opens a musical based on the popular kid’s book about a girl who is convinced her parents are bringing home a monkey. The show runs through November 14th.



Sunday the 18th







RADIO WHT PRESENTS DRACULA



The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre presents its comic take on the Dracula story with its characteristic live retro-old-timey radio production. The show runs through October 30th at the Alchemist Theatre.

