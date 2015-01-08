Last Laugh at Art*Bar

When I was performing on an open mic for poetry at the Riverwest’s Cafe Lava Java back in the mid-1990s, I couldn’t have imagined that the space would have turned into a bar with an open mic for comedy 20 years later. Honestly, though, I probably would not have been surprised.

Stand-up comedy returns to Art*Bar (which hasn’t been Lava Java for a very, very long time now) tonight and every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month as Caste of Killers presents Last Laugh Mic. (back in the mid-1990s, we called the poetry open mic Next... )

It’s a mic that’s open for veterans and newcomers alike. Sign-up starts at 8:30 p.m. for a show that starts at 9:00 p.m. at 722 E. Burleigh Street. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.