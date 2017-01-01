Laughing In The Dark In November

×

As mentioned before, there are very few theatre openings in Milwaukee this weekend. Next week is similarly slow. RSVP opens what should be an entertaining production of a very funny Paul Rudnick script and In Tandem has the Dylan Bolin stand-up thing opening-up at the tenth street theatre. It could be pointed out that all of these are comedies. November is immersed in comedy, with a vast majority of the shows opening on the comic end of things.

One of the four comedies opening the week of November 12th include a particularly interesting bit of comedy that I probably won’t have the opportunity to go in at great length elsewhere: Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Moon Over the Brewery.

The play is a little over half a year old, debuting in 1998. The script has been described as being sitcom-like, but the plot is distinctly surreal a few shades out of fashion for popular Hollywood sitcoms. The Milwaukee Chamber Production features the MCT directorial debut of talent actress Angela Iannone.

The premise goes something like this: UWM BFA Senior Amanda J. Hull plays a Amanda: a 13 year-old girl who is concerned about her mother Miriam’s (Melinda Pfundstein) postman admirer (Dan Katula.) The stress causes a return of her imaginary friend Randolph, (Travis Knight,) who attempts to break up Miriam and the postman. Kind of cute. Kind of weird. Sounds like fun. And it should be interesting to see how Iannone orchestrates the action.

Milwaukee Chamber’s Moon Over The Brewery runs November 12 through December 13th at the Broadway Theatre Center.