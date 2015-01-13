Laura Gordon Stars in ‘Good People’

× Expand Milwaukee Rep

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater brings yet another powerful play to the Quadracci Powerhouse—David Lindsay-Abaire’s socially charged, Tony-nominated Broadway production Good People . “There are far too few plays being written about class in America. This is probably the finest, x93 says Kate Buckley, director of the show.

Laura Gordon stars as the title character, Margie Walsh, who is a paycheck away from the streets and is trying to find a way to survive. In doing so, she reaches out to an old flame in hopes that he’ll help her make a fresh start. “This play has so many twists and turns, surprises and revelations, emotional lows and incredibly funny highs, x93 Buckley says. “Its language, its humor, ideas and portrayal of a portion of American life make it an important play for our time. It certainly is thought provoking and brings a part of our current social and economic realities to light. x93 Of the cast and creative team, Buckley adds, “brilliant designers, amazingly talented actors and a brilliantly efficient support team have made this an outstanding experience x93 and that “communication, humor and devotion to the story is on everyone’s minds at all times. x93

Good People runs Jan. 20-Feb. 15 at 108 E. Wells St., with an audio-described performance on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.; an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; and a captioned theater performance on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.