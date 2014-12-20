Lee Rowley and Friends at ComedySportz the Day After the 25th

× Expand Lee Rowley / Via Facebook

Lee Rowley has been active in the local comedy scene for quite some time. This month his name serves as the title for a new monthly program. Lee Rowley And Friends is a program of stand-up, sketch and improv comedy. Stand-up acts Tyler Menz and Christopher Shmidt are joined by Patrick Schmitz, Vince Figueroa, LiZ ZiNER, Matthew Huebsch and Dave Nelsen. Lee Rowley is the centerpiece for the show which takes the stage of ComedySportz the day after Christmas.

Proceeds from this month’s show go to benefit Americorps members from Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. They’re going all the way to El Salvador to construct two homes for deserving families. The least we can do is haul ourselves down to ComedySportz and support some comedy for a good cause.

Here’s the promo video for the show. Take it away Lee Rowley:

See the gentleman depicted above and all the rest at ComedySportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st Street. The show takes place on Dec. 26 at 8pm. Tickets to the show can be reserved online at Brown Paper Tickets.

