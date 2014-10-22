Lending Sherlock Holmes a Hand

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo

It’s no mystery why First Stage selected the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes as the subject of its season-opening production, Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars . One need only recall the overwhelming audience response to last season’s hit, Nancy Drew and Her Biggest Case Ever , to see why Sherlock was a natural extension of this crime-fighting theme.

However, unlike Nancy Drew , in which the title character takes center stage, the Victorian-era Holmes is rarely seen in the current production. That’s because he’s missing, and it’s up to a band of street urchins known as the Baker Street Irregulars to solve the riddle of what has become of their famed mentor. Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty, also disappears at the same time. (Both of them seem to fall into a waterfall, cleverly recreated with waving blue fabric by set designer Brandon Kirkham.)

Wiggins, the street-smart ringleader of the Irregulars, proves to be one of Sherlock’s most observant pupils. Max Pink gives Wiggins all the spunk and authority he needs to keep the group focused. The alternating cast also includes Elizabeth Robbins as the sly “Pockets, x93 so named for her quick-fingered skills at extracting keys and pocket watches from the flabbergasted adults; “Tiny x93 (Maxwell Zupke), named ironically for his tall stature; Matthias Wong as the scientific Chen, maker of elaborate crime-fighting gadgets; and Eloise Field as “Ash, x93 a pipsqueak smart-aleck with a perpetually dirt-smudged face.

Exceptionally fast-paced, with enough action sequences to thrill young audiences, the play begins with combat between Sherlock and Moriarty that spills into the aisles and even the upper balcony before ending with a jump into the waterfall. A few Keystone Kops-type pratfalls are also guaranteed to keep kids entertained.

The downside of Sherlock is a plot so convoluted that older children and adults should forget about trying to follow along. This world premiere is by Eric Coble, based on a series of graphic novels by Tony Lee and Dan Boultwood. Sherlock is directed by First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank

Through November 15 at the Todd Wehr Theater in the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7121 or visit firststage.org.