Les Mis Auditions in Waukesha

Given the subject matter, the nature of the musical and just about everything else involved in bringing it to the stage, any production of Les Miserables is hugely ambitious. It’s a huge enough undertaking for a big theatre company. It’s positively heroic for any smaller group to try to tackle the epic. Nevertheless, Waukesha Civic Theatre will be staging a production of the musical this coming May.

WCT is looking to cast for the show early next month. Auditions will be held at the WCT Feb. 2 from 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. If needed, callbacks will take place on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. All roles are currently open. This means that they’re looking to cast 30 or more people for the show. It’s a huge challenge for any theatre company. Those interested in being a part of it are encouraged to contact the Waukesha Civic Theatre.