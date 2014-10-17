Linda Stephens and Jack Forbes Wilson play Sondheim

Next Act Theatre hosts an evening of songs by Sondheim this month as it presents Isn’t It Rich? It’s an intimate, little evening of Sondheim music performed by Linda Stephens and Jack Forbes Wilson. Stephens has performed in big Sondheim projects on the East coast including a big Kennedy Center production of Sunday in the Park with George . Stephens is a veteran of the stage who has also appeared in numerous productions in Milwaukee over the years. Jack Forbes Wilson has exhibited a whimsically magnetic stage presence in various productions over the years. Stephens and Wilson have appeared together onstage before in a concert a few years ago called, Imagine That , so the two already have a connection. This should be a really fun evening of Sondheim.

Isn’t It Rich? runs Oct. 17 - 18 at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. For ticket reservations, visit Next Act online.