'Little Shop of Horrors' Auditions

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

What often gets overlooked is the fact that it’s a musical about humanity’s last moments on earth. Little Shop of Horrors ends with the alien plants taking over. It’s kind of easy to overlook in the fun campiness of the show, but there it is: total domination of the earth by alien plants. It’s a fun show, though. All-In Productions is looking to host the campy sci-fi horror musical early this coming summer. They’re looking to cast it this month.

Auditions for All-In Productions Little Shop of Horrors take place March 21 and 22 at the Underground Collaborative in the lower level of 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For more information, visit the Auditions’ Facebook events page.