× Expand Off The Wall / via Facebook

Jacqueline Susann’s 1966 novel Valley of the Dolls was a smashing success and became the number-one bestselling novel of 1966 per Publishers Weekly . It was then adapted into a film in 1967 and, though it was deemed a flop by critics, gained a cult following. It was re-released in 1969, followed up by an equally terrible sequel in 1970 and remade for television in 1981. Now a live stage version of the movie is making its way to Milwaukee’s Off the Wall Theatre. Dale Gutzman, artistic director at Off the Wall, says, “What’s not to love about such a film? People watch it at parties, play drinking games with it and quote from it. Bad films make great theater if you want outrageous comedy. We’ve already done Baby Jane and Creature from the Black Lagoon . This was a natural choice. x93

The story is of three young starlets who, while trying to make it big on Broadway and in Hollywood films, get tied up in drugs, booze and sex. Featured in Gutzman’s parody of the film are Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann in drag as the three divas, and Donald Lobacz, Max Williamson and Robb Preston as the men in their lives. Additionally featured are Jack Forbes Wilson’s musical arrangements, David Roper’s technical design feats and more than 100 costumes that will dazzle audiences. Theatergoers will also receive a free bag of “pills x93—“Just a little added fun to bring the show out into the audience, x93 says Gutzman.

The Valley of the Dolls at Off the Wall Theatre runs Dec. 31-Jan. 11, 2015, at 127 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-484-8874 or visit offthewalltheatre.com.