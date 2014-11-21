Liz Shipe’s Upon a Midnight Clear at Brumder

Liz Shipe’s words continue to haunt stages in yet another production. Next month, Brumder Mansion presents Shipes Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost. It’s a story drawn from early European legend as Jack Frost must decide if he wishes to become mortal in order to stay with the woman he loves. The cast of characters also includes Father Christmas, Sandman and Wodan.

Cory Jefferson Hagen plays Frost. Bridget Christine Kelly plays his love Gwen. Towering and charismatic Bill Jackson will be Father Christmas. Bryan Quinn plays Sandman and David Franz (pictured above) plays Wodan.

Milwaukee Entertainment Group’s Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost runs Dec. 5 - 21 at the Brumder Mansion on West Wisconsin Avenue. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.