Lunch With A Plastic Sandwich

×

×

It was first published in the early '80's, but it could've been published last week. Roger Karshner's The Man With The Plastic Sandwich tells the tale of a guy who just got fried from his job after 20 years. He considers his options in the park while running into three different people who represent abstracts: Ellie is a young woman who represents hope. Haley is a "hobo" who represents wisdom. Lenore is a "hooker," who represents reality. Sounds kind of fun.

And Memories Dinner Theatre is staging a production of it on a string of matinees this coming month. Thirty dollars buys lunch and a comedy. The doors open at 11:45 am Lunch starts at 12:30 pm. The show starts at 1:45 pm. The show runs June 5th through the 20th. There's also an evening show on the 19th.

All shows take place at Memories Ballroom on 1077 Lake Drive in Port Washington. For ticket reservations, visit Memories online.