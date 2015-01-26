A Mad Tea Party at the Brumder

Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat has disappeared. The Hatter himself is getting progressively more mad.

Carroll’s work has inspired countless adaptations and mutations over the years. Playwright Amanda J. Hull looks to use the familiar world of the “Some of my favorite characters, quotes and moral lessons from Carroll's book are included to create a familiar world for the audience, x93 says Hull, “However, this is an original story in my voice, which was conceived through my experience with many stories about Wonderland. x93

Hull looks to peer into human interaction with a group of characters who despise each other in spite of how much they seem to enjoy spending time with each other. Such is the life in Wonderland. The intimate space of the Brumder Mansion doesn’t allow for big sets or stunning visuals. It’s a cozy, civilized atmosphere that can really lock-in some very compelling live drama, though.

The expanding madness of the Hatter is witnessed by the narcoleptic Doormouse and a cast of others come to inhabit a world of portals, hidden powers and dangerous discoveries. Judging from what Hull tells me of the script, Hatter Madness sounds deliciously complex with interesting shades of sci-fi/fantasy storytelling that should be a lot of fun.

Amanda Hull’s Hatter Madness runs Feb. 12 through Mar. 1 at the Brumder Mansion on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For times and ticket reservations, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group.