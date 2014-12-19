MainStage Academy of Dance presents The Nutcracker This Weekend

× Expand Thinkstock

The Oconomowoc Arts Center’s MainStage Academy of Dance brings its production of The Nutcracker Ballet to the stage this weekend. The Milwaukee Ballet has its production which will doubtlessly be as well-attended as ever. While it may not have the kind of visibility of the Milwaukee Ballet production, the OAC’s staging of The Nutcracker has its own appeal.

The dancers are all very young--just beginning to make a connection with the stage. Boys and girls in the production range from 8 -18 years of age. The cast performs under the direction of Mainstage alum Eddy Bray, who has danced professionally in a number of different places all over the US, Canada and Europe. The production features hand-sewn costuming direct from Moldova. The production is also raising funds for local charities with $1 from each ticket sold being split between Lake Area Free Clinic and Urgent Needs in Oconomowoc.

The Nutcracker ballet in Oconomowoc runs Dec. 19 - 21. For ticket reservations, click here.