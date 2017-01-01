Man 1, Bank 0 Comes To South Milwaukee

×

Doubtlessly everyone has received advertising through the mail that’s been made to look like something importantthe particularly frustrating ones have been made to look like checks. Some time ago, writer/performer Patrick Combs received just such a piece of advertising. It contained a check for $95,000, which was clearly marked “NON-NEGOTIABLE.”

Combs brought the fake check to the bank to deposit itas a joke.Okay, so the idea seems like a particularly lame joke, but it gets interesting: the bank actually processed the check. The bank later realized its mistake. There are lawyers threatening jail time. There are media outlets like The Wall Street Jorunal and Good Morning America. There are calls from people with Letterman and Leno. The ensuing adventure became the subject of Combs’ one man show: Man 1, Bank 0.

The show, which debuted Off-Broadway, makes it to the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 29th at 7:30pm.