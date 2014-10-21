Mary Poppins at the Palace Theater

There was recently kind of a weird, little prank involving a faked poster for a new production of the film Mary Poppins as directed by Tim Burton and starring Cate Blanchett. This was, of course, somebody’s idea of a joke. There were evidently never any plans for such a movie. However, there is a new Mary Poppins coming to Wisconsin this year and it’s part of a new theater.

The proprietors of the former Chicago Center for the Performing Arts have recently acquired an 800-seat theater in Wisconsin Dells. Mary Poppins is set to be the debut musical for the new Palace Theater. The new company will be welcoming audiences to the theatre with “A Spoonful of Sugar, x93 “Chim Chim Cher-ee, x93 “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, x93 and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite. x93

The Palace Theatre is located right across the street from the Wilderness Spa Resort in Wisconsin Dells. So it’s a theatre right across from the world’s largest indoor water park. Anthony and Joseph Tomaska have decades of experience in entertainment. Tomaska is also a longtime producer of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding. These guys know what they’re doing and the know how to put together a glossy, commercial show that should have no trouble drawing audiences. The show runs Nov. 19 - Jan. 3 of 2015. For more information, call the Palace Theater Box Office at 608-253-4000 or visit the Palace online.