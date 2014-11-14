Medical Clowning Seminar at the Jewish Community Center

In mentioning “medical clowns, x93 I refuse to make any obvious jokes about the people in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps for pharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might be a bit too obvious and would be missing the point entirely. The point is that there’s real healing in laughter. It takes special people to be both knowledgable in medicine AND be effectively funny.

On Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation hosts a Medical Clown Delegation from Israel that is free and open to the public. It’s a free 90-minute Medical Clowning Seminar featuring professionals from the Sovev Kinneret of Israel: Medical Clowns.

The free program features a Medical Clowning presentation and Q&A and a roundtable discussion with three Medical Clowns and two doctors from Israel. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Jewish Federation online.